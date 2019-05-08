Pub Talk: Spine tingling moments in sport

Pull up a stool, order yourself a double midori on ice, it’s time for another installment of Pub Talk.

If the blood in your veins is warm, then the hairs on your neck stood up this morning when Liverpool pulled off the most stunning comeback in recent sporting memory, defeating Barcelona 4-nil.

History will remember this match as Anfield’s greatest night, and the sounds of You’ll Never Walk Alone can still be heard reverberating around the planet.

Inspired by The Reds’ almost impossible victory….

Pub Talk: The Top Spine Tingling Moments in Sport.

But first… the apologies, in no particular order:

6: Tony ‘Plugger’ Locket kicks a goal after the siren in the 1996 preliminary final to advance the Swans to the big dance.

5. Greg Inglis scores a magnificent try against the Brisbane Broncos on Anzac Day in 2014.

4. Australia scores an extra time goal to win gold in the Women’s water polo at the Sydney Olympics.

3. Steven Bradbury produces the Miracle on Ice to win Australia’s first ever Winter Olympics gold medal at Salt Lake City in 2002.

2. Mark Coyne scored a try against NSW that was hailed as a miracle in game one of the 1994 State of Origin series.

And in the La-Z-Boy…

Kieren Perkins produces one of the great swims of all time to win the 1500m freestyle at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Click PLAY to hear this week’s edition of Pub Talk: