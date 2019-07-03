Pull up a pew, pour yourself a double Midori on ice, it’s time for another instalment of Pub Talk.

Some say youth is wasted on the young – but not these youths.

These teenage sensations leveraged their youthful elasticity and boundless optimism to reach the pinnacle in their sport, all before they turned 20.

Pub Talk: Teen Sensations.

There’s only room for six at this table of teenage angst, with the La-Z-Boy reserved for the young gun who shot the lights out.

But first, the apologies, in no particular order: Michelle Wie, Anna Kournikova, Lleyton Hewitt, Ben Ikin, Mike Tyson, and Doogie Howser M.D.

6: Sachin Tendulkar. Made his test debut at the age of 16, went on to play 664 international cricket matches in total, scoring 34,357 runs.

5: Jessica Watson. At the tender age of 16, Jessica circumnavigated the globe in her yacht – solo.

4: Boris Becker. Was 17 years, 227 days old when he won Wimbledon. Won again the following year.

3: Ian Thorpe. Thorpedo was the biggest thing in Australian swimming. Won three Gold Medals at his home Olympics at the age of 18. Unfortunately starred in Thorpies Angels.

2: Shane Gould. Three gold medals at the 1972 Munich Olympics, setting a World Record in each race. Shane was 16 years old. Won Australian Survivor in 2018. Born winner.

And in the La-Z-Boy…

1: Pelé. At 17 years of age, Pele scored two goals in the 1958 FIFA World Cup Final as Brazil went on to defeat Sweden 5-2.