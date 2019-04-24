Pull up a stool, poor yourself a shandy…

It’s time for Pub Talk.

Earlier in the week, Marko and The Ox were discussing wannabe rock stars in sport, complete with their try-hard tattoos and their bogus devil-may-care attitude.

Give me a spell.

Only a handful of iconic sporting figures can genuinely be tagged with the Rock Star status. They’re as rare as they are real.

Pub Talk: The Biggest Rock Stars in the History of Sport.

This table is beaten up, covered in Jack Daniels and cigarette burns, and there’s only room for six.

But first, the apologies:

Dermott Brereton, Joel Garner, Shane Warne, Keith Miller, Evil Knievil, Eddie the Eagle, Anna Kournikova.

The Table of Six

6. Arnold Schwarznegger. Not only did he pump iron, become Mr Universe, move to America and become the biggest Hollywood star without speaking the language properly, become Governor of a state in a country he wasn’t born in, but he also married a Kennedy. That’s American royalty, thank you very much!

5. Kelly Slater. Hops across the globe from beautiful beach to breathtaking beach, is a scratch golfer, is the surfing GOAT, has played the ukulele with Jack Johnson and Angus Stone.

4. George Best. “I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered.” “In 1969 I gave up women and alcohol – it was the worst 20 minutes of my life.” “I used to go missing a lot… Miss Canada, Miss United Kingdom, Miss World.”

3. Denis Rodman. Dated Madonna, married Carmen Electra. That’s a high strike rate. Could pull off wearing a wedding dress which, let’s face it, is rare for a man, even in 2019. Genuinely looks like a rock star too, which helps.

2. Floyd Mayweather. Nicknamed ‘Money‘ which is pretty rock’n’roll. Travels with an entourage who carries a million in cash – at all times. Can’t read because school wasn’t cool back then, and you must be cool to be a rock star.

And in the La-Z-Boy, the biggest rock star of them all…

Sir Viv Richards. Oozes cool and swagger. The greatest ODI batsmen of all time. Plays in a calypso band – how cool is that? Could get the number of any woman in the place and that’s an alpha rock star move.

Click PLAY to hear Pub Talk: The Biggest Rock Stars in the History of Sport