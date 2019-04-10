Pub Talk: The Greatest Quitters

Pull up a stool, order a Peroni shandy, it’s time for Pub Talk.

If age wrinkles the body, quitting wrinkles the soul, or so said General Douglas MacArthur. And he’d know – quitters don’t win World War II.

On today’s agenda, and in light of Magic Johnson sensationally quitting his post as President of Basketball with the Los Angeles Lakers:

The Greatest Quitters Ever.

The table is set for six of humanity’s greatest ever quitters, whatever their walk in life.

Firstly, and in no particular order, the apologies:

Chautauqua, Kim Hughes, Freddie Mercury, Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic, and John Farnham (how many comebacks can a man have?!)

THE GREATEST EVER QUITTERS

6. Steve Brown.

Left a 1993 Buffalo Bills game at three-quarter time to beat the traffic when the Bills trailed by 32 points and missed the greatest comeback in the history of sport.

5. Ronald Wayne.

Ronald co-founded Apple Computers with Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Twelve days later, he sold his 10% share of the new company back to Jobs and Wozniak for US$800, and one year later accepted a final US$1,500 to forfeit any potential future claims against the newly legally incorporated Apple, totaling $2,300, which is equivalent to $10,127 in 2018 after inflation. Ten percent of Apple’s $1 trillion market cap in August of 2018 was worth more than $100 billion, which if owned by one person would make them the second-richest person in the world. Lol.

4. Pete Best.

Quit the Beatles in 1962 to start his own band. Hey, pass me that Pete Best Four record – said no one ever.

3. The Melbourne Demons.

Conspired to lose during the 2009 AFL season in what is now known as the Tanking saga. The club was directed by the football department to win no more than four games in order to secure priority draft picks. Reinforced a losing culture which infected the footy club for the better part of a decade. Quit winning.

2. Sally Robins

And in the Lay-Z-Boy, the greatest quitter of all time:

Mal Meninga

