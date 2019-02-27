Pub Talk: The Greatest Switcheroos of all time

David Schwarz and Mark Allen have reprized one of their favourite segments of all-time “PUB TALK” | Every Wednesday at 4pm we re-create the setting at the pub, discussing a topical talking point from the last week of sport inviting you to join in the conversation on 13 12 83.

Matt Granland and David Schwarz today discussing the Greatest Switcheroos of all time.

There is a top 6 with the #1 person earning the right to sit around the table in Ox’s famous “lazy-boy”. Along with the #6, Ox also issues his apologies for those who just missed out on selection at the table.

The apologies from today’s discussion were Michael Jordan, Mal Meninga, Kepler Wessels, Andrew Fifita, Johnny Weissmuller, Brian McKechnie.

In no particular order, the #5 people that will be joining the #1 at the table as the top #6 people who’ve had the greatest switcheroos of all time.

#6 Sonny Bill Williams

#5 Babe Ruth

#4 Michael Jackson

#3 Ellyse Perry

#2 Peter Brock

#1 Caitlyn Jenner