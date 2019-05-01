Pull up a stool, poor yourself a Corona shandy, it’s time for Pub Talk: The Toughest Mums in Australia edition.

Inspired by Mark Allen’s Mum Val who is as tough as old boots.

“She has a blood cancer and is in hospital right now, she had septicemia, she has a leak in her bowel, she is going through chemotherapy at the moment, and she’s also got a broken leg,” Marko explains.

“I when I said ‘bloody hell Mum,’ – she’s gone ‘I’ll be right’

“She’s a strong, strong and tough lady and we love her,”

Ox says his Mum was as tough as they come – from day dot.

“I was 11 pound (4.9kg!), and back then they had no drugs, and I’ve seen the scars that I’ve left on my Mum, on her belly,” Ox begins.

“Tore Mum apart I did, I’ve got a monster head and big shoulders, I came out and was all fatty.”

So in honour of two of the toughest Mums to suit up…

Pub Talk: The Toughest Mums in Australia.

Click PLAY to hear whose Mum is in the La-Z-Boy!