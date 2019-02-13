PUB TALK | Which sports people made it look incredibly easy?

Pub Talk returned to Macquarie Sports Radio with Mark Allen & David Schwarz. Today’s question – Which sports people made it look incredibly easy?
Plenty of nominations came through including – Virat Kohli, Phil Taylor, Kelly Slater, Ali, Pele, Christiano Ronaldo and Black Caviar.
As per usual, David “The Ox” Schwarz gives his apologies for the 6 people who were close and did not make the table of 6.
And those apologies are: Ian Thorpe, Steven Bradbury, Usain Bolt, David Campese, Ali, Kelly Slater.
#6 – Crusty Demons
Players from the Bulldogs rugby league team watch as the Crusty Demons Motorcross troupe sail overhead during a practice run at Acer Arena, Sydney, Thursday, May 28, 2009. The Crusty Demons Beyond the Apocalypse tour is on this weekend. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, INTL OUT
#5 – Roger Federer
Jan 20, 2019; Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Roger Federer of Switzerland during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during his match against on day seven of the 2019 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Pierre Lahalle/Presse Sports via USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA.
#4 – Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps of the USA in action during the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on day two of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, Sunday, AUG. 7, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
#3 – Harlem Globetrotters
January 18, 2019: Harlem Globetrotters Globies perform during the slam dunk contest, during the exhibition game against the Washington Generals at Fed Ex Forum in Memphis, TN. Kevin Langley/Sports South Media/(Photo by Kevin Langley/CSM/Sipa USA).
#2 – David Gower
Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with David Gower, the 21-year-old Leicestershire player, when she and Prince Philip met England and Pakistan cricketers at Lord’s. Introducing the players was their captain Mike Brearley. Other players in line are (l-r) Clive Radley, Ian Botham, Chris Old and Phil Edmonds. Date taken: 15-Jun-1978
#1 – Winx
Jockey Hugh Bowman reacts after he rode Winx to victory in race 9, the Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, October 27, 2018. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)