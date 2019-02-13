PUB TALK | Which sports people made it look incredibly easy?

Pub Talk returned to Macquarie Sports Radio with Mark Allen & David Schwarz. Today’s question – Which sports people made it look incredibly easy?

Plenty of nominations came through including – Virat Kohli, Phil Taylor, Kelly Slater, Ali, Pele, Christiano Ronaldo and Black Caviar.

As per usual, David “The Ox” Schwarz gives his apologies for the 6 people who were close and did not make the table of 6.

And those apologies are: Ian Thorpe, Steven Bradbury, Usain Bolt, David Campese, Ali, Kelly Slater.

#6 – Crusty Demons

#5 – Roger Federer

#4 – Michael Phelps

#3 – Harlem Globetrotters

#2 – David Gower

#1 – Winx