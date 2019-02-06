PUB TALK | Who’s had the biggest fall from grace of all time?

David Schwarz and Mark Allen have reprized one of their favourite segments of all-time “PUB TALK” | Each Wednesday at 4pm the 2 will be on Macquarie Sports Radio re-creating the setting at the pub. Discussing a topical talking point from the last week of sport inviting you to join in the conversation on 13 12 83.
Today’s opening topic was which person in the world has had the greatest fall from grace. There is a top 6 with the #1 person earning the right to sit around the table in Ox’s famous “lazy-boy”. Along with the #6, Ox also issues his apologies for those who just missed out on selection at the table.
The apologies from today’s discussion were Sepp Blatter, Todd Carney, Tonya Harding, Lance Armstrong, Barnaby Joyce and George Pell.
In no particular order, the #5 people that will be joining the #1 at the table as the top #6 people in the world who’ve had the fall from grace are:
#6 – MARION JONES
A file photograph showing Olympic Track Gold Medalist Marion Jones speaking to the media outside of U.S. District Court in White Plains after sentencing on charges that she lied to investigators about her role in performance-enhancing drug use and check-fraud scheme, in New York USA 11, January 2008. Disgraced track superstar Marion Jones was released from prison on 05 September 2008 after completing a six-month term behind bars for lying to federal investigators over steroid use. Jones was released from a halfway house in San Antonio, Texas, a Federal Bureau of Prisons official confirmed.
#5 – OJ SIMPSON
O.J. Simpson looks at Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney H. Leon Simon during an evidentiary hearing for Simpson in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 May 2013. Simpson, who is currently serving a nine-to-33-year sentence in state prison as a result of his October 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, is using a writ of habeas corpus to seek a new trial, claiming he had such bad representation that his conviction should be reversed.
#4 – OSCAR PISTORIUS
South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock for his sentencing hearing at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, 13 June 2016. The Supreme Court of South Africa overturned the High Court’s verdict in December 2015, where Oscar Pistorius faces sentencing for murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on 13 February 2013.
#3 – BEN COUSINS
Former West Coast Eagles AFL player Ben Cousins arrives at the Fremantle Magistrates Court in Perth, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Cousins has been handed a three-hour trial date for June 9 after he appeared in court over an allegation he was in possession of meth in June last year.
#2 – HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein listens during an arraignment hearing at a State Supreme Courtroom where he plead not guilty on two counts of rape in New York, New York, USA, 05 June 2018. Weinstein was arrested and charged last month with three felonies – first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.
#1 – IN THE LAZYBOY – BILL COSBY
US entertainer Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 14 June 2017, on the third day of jury deliberating charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2004. Cosby has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, which is a second degree felony, by the Pennsylvania prosecutor.
Have a listen to the full edition of pub talk with Mark Allen & David Schwarz below.