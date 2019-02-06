PUB TALK | Who’s had the biggest fall from grace of all time?

David Schwarz and Mark Allen have reprized one of their favourite segments of all-time “PUB TALK” | Each Wednesday at 4pm the 2 will be on Macquarie Sports Radio re-creating the setting at the pub. Discussing a topical talking point from the last week of sport inviting you to join in the conversation on 13 12 83.

Today’s opening topic was which person in the world has had the greatest fall from grace. There is a top 6 with the #1 person earning the right to sit around the table in Ox’s famous “lazy-boy”. Along with the #6, Ox also issues his apologies for those who just missed out on selection at the table.

The apologies from today’s discussion were Sepp Blatter, Todd Carney, Tonya Harding, Lance Armstrong, Barnaby Joyce and George Pell.

In no particular order, the #5 people that will be joining the #1 at the table as the top #6 people in the world who’ve had the fall from grace are:

#6 – MARION JONES

#5 – OJ SIMPSON

#4 – OSCAR PISTORIUS

#3 – BEN COUSINS

#2 – HARVEY WEINSTEIN

#1 – IN THE LAZYBOY – BILL COSBY

Have a listen to the full edition of pub talk with Mark Allen & David Schwarz below.