Pucovski omission a “shock” as Burns is given the nod

Will Pucovski missing selection for Australia is a shock, says cricket writer Ben Horne.

Australia announced their final team for the Gabba Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with Kurtis Patterson getting the nod ahead of Pucovski. Peter Siddle and Matt Renshaw are the other two members of the squad who miss out.

Horne told Levy and Riddell the 20-year-old’s failure to make the final team for the first Test “definitely” surprised him.

“Ever since they picked the squad two weeks ago, it seemed certain he was playing,” he said.

“It is a major shock and I think people are disappointed just because they were really excited to watch a young star make his debut.”

He said Queensland batter Joe Burns would’ve been the player excluded if Pucovski landed up playing in Brisbane.

“Joe Burns has got the nod in the end because he’s a local,” he said.

“I think they were worried they might be a bit thin in the top three if they didn’t play a specialised batter because not playing Burns would’ve meant opening with Usman Khawaja.

“Joe Burns was in the original squad and been consistent in the last few years – it’s got nothing to do with Joe.

“It’s more that people are shocked you pick a 20-year-old and he doesn’t get a game.”

