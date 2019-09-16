‘Pukki Party’ boils over as new boys upset the Champions | EPL Matchweek 5 Review

Liverpool fans will be pinching themselves. Norwich fans are still celebrating. Matchweek 5 served up one of the biggest upsets the Premier League has seen in years as under-strength, newly promoted minnows Norwich, beat defending champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all came through with important wins to keep track with the top four whilst Arsenal threw away a two goal lead in embarrassing fashion to bottom side Watford.

Liverpool 3 – 1 Newcastle | Anfield

Newcastle fans may have got a little too excited when Jetro Willems scored a cracking goal in the 7th minute to give them an early lead. But Liverpool weren’t going to let them celebrate for long with Sadio Mane scoring a first-half double to give Liverpool the lead going into the break. From there, Liverpool controlled most of the second half with Roberto Firmino showing some quite brilliant skill to put Mo Salah through for a match-sealing third.

The resulting five point lead at the top was expected to be cut back to two just hours later when City took the field against Norwich. But it wasn’t, and Liverpool fans will be doing everything possible to try and control their excitement at such an early point in the season.

Norwich City 3 – 2 Manchester City | Carrow Road

They’ve been in the Premier League for just over a month. They had eight first team players out injured. Their starting team was worth $12 million to their opponent’s $740 million. They defeated the Champions.

Norwich City pulled off one of the biggest upsets the Premier League has seen in years on Sunday morning and it’s a victory the players and fans will be celebrating for a long time.

We knew Manchester City’s defence would be slightly shakier than usual with the absence of Aymeric Laporte and we wondered if Norwich would take the opportunity to have a go. Well that they certainly did.

To everyone’s amazement, the Canaries were 2-0 up within half an hour, the second put on a platter for Todd Cantwell by the Premier League’s player of the month for August – Teemu Pukki. Sergio Aguero pulled one back just before half-time with most thinking City would roll on with it in the second half.

But not even the Champions could stop the ‘Pukki Party’ with the new striking sensation scoring straight after the break. New man Rodrigo got his first goal for City in the 88th minute to have Norwich fans sweating but stress soon turned to euphoria as their team held on for a historic win at Carrow Road.

Manchester United 1 – 0 Leicester | Old Trafford

It wasn’t exactly pretty but Manchester United have snapped their three-match winless run thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty early in the first half against Leicester.

Despite the Foxes controlling most of the possession, it was United that had more chances with Kasper Schmeichel getting across his goal just in time to tip away and Andreas Pereira free kick heading for the top corner.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances from open play in the second half but each came close with free kicks. James Maddison’s curler went narrowly wide for Leicester whilst Marcus Rashford saw a long range effort crash against the crossbar late in the piece.

Tottenham 4 – 0 Crystal Palace | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mauricio Pochettino clearly made the most of the international break helping Tottenham to finally find their groove and blow Crystal Palace’s top defensive record out of the water. The damage was done in the first half as Spurs ran rampant putting four past Palace before the break including a double for Son Heung-Min.

Harry Kane will be disappointed to have not carried his goal scoring form with England into his club duties but he played an important role in the build-up to some of the goals including laying on a perfect cross for Eric Lamela to tap in.

Wolverhampton 2 – 5 Chelsea | Molineux

We have a new leader in the Golden Boot race with Tammy Abraham scoring a hattrick to make it seven goals in three games for Chelsea. He also made history becoming the first player ever in the Premier League to score a hattrick and an own goal in the same game. His manager won’t be concerned with the latter though as the win keeps Chelsea level with Tottenham, United, Leicester and Arsenal.

Young defender Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring for Chelsea on the half hour mark with an early contender for goal of the season. His curling effort from 30 yards out completely bamboozled Rui Patricio in goals who’ll be disappointed not to have done better with it.

From there, it was all Tammy Abraham as he scored his hattrick in a blazing 20 minute spell, the third being of particularly high quality. Wolves pulled two scrappy goals back to give themselves a slight ray of hope before another Chelsea academy product in Mason Mount sealed the deal with a classy solo effort in the last minute of the game.

Watford 2 – 2 Arsenal | Vicarage Road

Well some things just never change. Arsenal fans were praying their side’s historic struggles away from home were a thing of the past but it wasn’t to be as the Gunners blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with bottom side Watford.

It was looking like a cruisy afternoon at Vicarage Road with a typically clinical Aubamayeng double giving Arsenal a nice half-time cushion. But two calamitous mistakes from Arsenal’s centre backs gifted Watford a life-line.

The Gunners were their own worst enemy trying to play out from the back with Sokratis passing the ball straight to Gerard Deulofeu inside the 18 yard box who laid it off for Tom Cleverly to score the easiest of goals from nothing.

Then former Chelsea man David Luiz gave away another penalty with a clumsy challenge on Roberto Pereyra giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot. The Argentine cooly converted his own penalty to leave Arsenal fans with heads in hands wondering quite how they’d thrown the game away.

If anything, Watford will be disappointed not to have taken all three points with a trio of great chances in the last ten minutes to put the final nail in the coffin.

