‘Pull your finger out’: Mark Levy’s warning for Manly amid expansion talk

Mark Levy says no NRL team is safe as the league’s expansion talk heats up.

Less than 10,000 attended Manly’s opening home game of the season over the weekend, leading to speculation they could be the first team in strife if the NRL opts to relocate a Sydney team to Perth or Brisbane.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio no side has a right to their spot in the league.

“If you’re not financial viable and have people turning up to their games, it’s a kick up the backside for you,” he said.

“There were 9,000 at Brookvale on Saturday night and while it was raining, it wasn’t a once-off.

“You look at a crowds at Manly last year, there were getting 8-9,000 people to a Saturday night game.

“If you can’t attract people to support the one team on the northern beaches well I’m sorry, the club is under enormous pressure.

“Manly, you need to pull your finger out.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast