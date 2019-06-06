QUEENSLANDER: Billy Moore revels in Game 1 glory

QUEEEEEEEEENSLAAAAAANDEEEEERRRRR!

The tried and tested banana bender battle cry is ringing out across the sunshine state after the Maroons did enough to the Blues back across the Tweed with their tails between their legs.

The man who is credited with the first utterance of the QUEENSLANDER cry is none other than Billy Moore, a Maroons legend with 17 State of Origin appearances under his belt.

“I’m very happy after what was a cracking game of footy,” Billy told David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“Kevin Walters summed it up last night, it was two great sides, we had our nose in front at the finish but you were coming home at a rate of knots, it was a wonderful game of Rugby League.”

New South Wales appeared to have Queensland’s measure at half time, nursing an 8 point lead and holding the ascendancy.

Enter the Lang Park home crowd.

“After those three disallowed tries in the first half, Queensland looked to get a bit frustrated and went quiet, but in the second half they came out and revved it up defensively, I call it attacking with your defence, and our defence revved up to the point where we had NSW on the back foot,

“The crowd got engaged, and the players appreciate what stimulus they get from that crowd, and that’s probably why we find an extra leg, it’s because the crowd buys into it so much,” Billy said.

Billy’s famous 1995 cry of QUEENSLANDER! is entrenched in Maroons Origin folklore and he can’t quite believe the call to arms has stood the test of time.

“I didn’t even know the camera was there,” Billy explained.

“It was a different world then, we didn’t have social media, I didn’t know it had happened,”

