“Questions need to be asked” as Matildas fall out of World Cup

Image: USA TODAY Network / PA / SIPA USA

The Matidas have bowed out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup .

In a dramatic game against Norway scores were tied after 1-1 after 120 minutes of play despite an extra time red card being awarded to Alanna Kennedy. The result came down to a penalty shootout where a Sam Kerr miss and another save saw our Aussies fall short of the ultimate goal.

Not a bad effort considering the drama revolving around the coaching staff, the sudden drop of coach Alen Stajcic a shock to not only to football fans but sports fans across Australia.

“There has to be a review,”

Former Matildas midfielder Amy Chapman joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to discuss the match as well as the form of team and coach Ante Milicic.

“It’s multifaceted” states Chapman on the drop in form from the team.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: