Rafael Nadal wins his 19th Grand Slam title in 5 set epic

Rafael Nadal is just one Grand Slam title from joining Roger Federer at the top of the all-time list after a marathon victory over Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.

The Spaniard seemed to be cruising after winning the first two sets before the Russian produced a remarkable comeback to force a deciding set.

Nadal eventually triumphed 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in 4 hours and 50 minutes.

That means it fell just four minutes short of the longest US Open Men’s Singles Finals – Andy Murray’s 2012 win over Novak Djokovic and Mats Wilander’s 1988 victory over Ivan Lendl.

Nadal was incredibly emotional after the victory.

It leaves Nadal on 19 Grand Slam titles overall: 1 Australian Open, 12 French Opens, 2 Wimbledon Titles and 4 US Opens.

The all-time Slam leader Roger Federer is just one ahead with 20 titles.

Click PLAY below to listen to Macquarie Sports Radio Tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel’s wrap up of the 2019 US Open Men’s Final

Most men’s Grand Slams… Federer – 20

Nadal – 19 👏

Djokovic – 16 20-19 in 2019.

20-20 in 2020?#USOpen @usopen pic.twitter.com/u7ci6iegFt — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 9, 2019