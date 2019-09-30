Raiders legend reveals the keys to Canberra’s huge turnaround in 2019

Canberra Raiders legend Alan Tongue has spoken on the team’s rapid rise in 2019, revealing the keys to their success this season.

Having played over 200 games for the Green Machine spanning over eleven years, Tongue singled out the forward pack for majority of the praise, particularly star representative Josh Papalii.

“At the start of the year when they loss Junior Paulo and Shannon Boyd, I was probably a bit concerned about how they were going to create that energy and momentum through the middle”, Tongue said.

“But I think Josh Papalii has been outstanding, along with the help of Iosia Soliola, Dunamis Lui and Corey Horsburgh. But Papalii has just been enormous for them and I think without him throughout the year they would be nowhere near where they are at the moment”.

After failing to qualify for the finals in the past two seasons, Tongue believes the teams irregular style of play has helped them in their dramatic rise for this season.

“But I think they’ve got a little unorthodox style of play about them as well. They’re not your typical just hit one or two up and then swing it wide for a block play”, Tongue said.

“They’ve got a couple of styles of play of attack and I think as Jack Wighton has started to really blossom in that five-eighth position, he has brought his own running game and along with Aidan Sezer, who has Joey Leilua and Jordan Rapana out wide it’s just been great to watch.”

“They play a really tough brand of footy and they deserve to be there and they’re going to have to improve a lot to overcome these Roosters, but they’ve got a great energy around them”.

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)