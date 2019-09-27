Raiders rampage and AFL anticipation!

One fairy-tale on the cusp of being completed, and one now a week away!

Today the GWS Giants suit up for the first ever grand final in the clubs history against the heavily favourited Richmond Tigers! And on the other side of the coin, the Canberra Raiders have booked their ticket to the NRL grand final with a nail biting win over South Sydney in Canberra last night!

Joining JK this morning to wrap up all in the world of sports:

Former Arsenal defender and now Talksport Commentator Rhys Weston to preview another huge round in the EPL

Sydney Morning Herald racing writer Chris Roots came through to help you pick a winner out of a massive weekend in racing

And 3AW’s Tony Leonard fan boyed over todays HUGE AFL grand final clash between the Giants and Tigers

