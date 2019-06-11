Ralph can’t understand why AFL ‘complicates’ studs-up rule

Herald Sun AFL reporter Jon Ralph is mystified why the league continues to ‘complicate’ the fallout from controversial umpiring calls.

Collingwood’s Jeremy Howe was penalised for using a high foot into the back of Melbourne’s Tom McDonald while marking the ball during Monday afternoon’s clash at the MCG, with some AFL greats bemoaning the death of the pack mark as a result.

Ralph implored the AFL to “admit they’re wrong” rather than routinely endorse weekly controversial umpiring decisions.

“If they’re honest, they would have said yesterday it was a 50-50 (call) and it probably wasn’t a free kick,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“But instead they wanted to back this bloke in.

“I understand why they’re trying to do with this studs-up free kick, why don’t they say this is a rule only when a player is (backing back into an oncoming player).

“Again, the AFL just complicates what should be a very simple rule.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio