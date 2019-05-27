Ralph: Carlton ‘very likely’ to ban Dale Thomas over drinking incident

Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph is expecting Carlton veteran Dale Thomas to face suspension over a drinking incident late last week.

Caroline Wilson reported on Footy Classified the 31-year-old had “too much to drink” at a charity function last Friday night.

She also suggested an incident took place between Thomas and former footballer Robbie Warnock at the event.

Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio said the under-fire club would look to make a statement by sanctioning Thomas.

“They’re in the situation now where they’re having accusations against them that their culture is not incredible,” he said,

“I would think they’re very likely to ban him for a game – it might seem like overkill but we are in sensitive times and he had one his worst games of his career on Sunday.

“The number one rule is to not get caught and the number two rule is if you do silly stuff, you’ve got to play good football and he didn’t do that either.

“It’s a really poor perception.”

