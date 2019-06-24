Ralph: Speculation around Alan Richardson’s is a ‘sad’ situation

Herald Sun AFL writer Jon Ralph says he fears for the future of St Kilda coach Alan Richardson.

Richardson, who will become the club’s second longest-serving coach this weekend, remains uncontracted for 2020.

Saints football boss Simon Lethlean told 3AW on Sunday they’re seeking improvement and wins against higher-ranked sides before looking to extend his contract.

Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio the current situation was a ‘tough’ spot for the under-fire coach to be in.

“It’s such a sad situation,” he said.

“Everyone at that football club seems to know he’s in trouble apart from Alan Richardson.

“The situation for him is they’re improving but they’re improving in his sixth year as coach but certainly not enough to play finals.

“We still can’t tell if he’s a good coach – if we can’t tell after 123 games, there’s nothing that’s actually going to convince them in the next 10 weeks.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio