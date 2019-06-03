Ralph: There’s ‘jungle drums’ beating around Carlton’s next coaching target

Herald Sun footy writer Jon Ralph says Fremantle coach Ross Lyon is firmly in Carlton’s sights.

Former Blues player David Teague will take over as caretaker coach after Brendon Bolton’s coaching tenure was ended on Monday.

And according to Ralph, Carlton are “desperate” to secure a high-profile coach like Lyon as Bolton’s replacement.

“The jungle drums were so loud yesterday that they were desperate to secure Ross Lyon,” he said.

“Two weeks ago everyone was saying Ross was going to be sacked but all of a sudden he’s got a bit of leverage.

“I spoke to a few people within Carlton yesterday and there’s so much talk about having an experienced (coach) to cap off the rebuild.

“But the stats don’t lie, 10 of the last 11 premiership coaches were first time coaches in that gig.

“When you bottom line it, the list is not that bad.”

