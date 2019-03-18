Ralph: There’s no excuse for Jesse Hogan breaking team rules

Herald Sun AFL reporter Jon Ralph isn’t buying Jesse Hogan’s excuses as Fremantle rule him out of their opening-round clash.

The 24-year-old will miss Fremantle’s round one encounter with North Melbourne after “clinical anxiety” led to him breaking club rules around alcohol consumption over the weekend.

Dockers general manager of football Peter Bell told the club’s website Hogan – who made the move from Melbourne in the off-season – made “poor choices” on Saturday night before a club training session on Sunday.

Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio there was no excuse to break club guidelines, saying all players in the league have to deal with some form of anxiety.

“Let’s call it for what it is, Jesse Hogan was shunted out of Melbourne because he had too many off-field issues,” he said.

“Then we hear he’s out on the grog less than a week before the first game, that’s ridiculous.

“We’re trying to take (mental health) issues as seriously as we can but when they go out and respond like that – is it just Jesse Hogan being irresponsible or is it his anxiety forcing him to do that, I reckon it’s the former.

“I spoke to someone around the Melbourne footy club last night and fair to say they weren’t at all surprised about this.”

Ralph revealed Hogan “damaged some ribs” in the alcohol-fueled incident on Saturday.

