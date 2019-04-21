Ralph: Carlton victory over Western Bulldogs will save Bolton

Jon Ralph says Carlton’s breakthrough victory against the Western Bulldogs will save coach Brendon Bolton.

After four losses to start to the season, pressure was starting to mount on Bolton but Ralph says the thumping win at Marvel Stadium on Sunday is certain to ease speculation around his future.

“We saw system,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They defended as a team and saw their stars working well on the wings.

“Last week they looked like a rabble that had no idea what they were doing but they finally clicked.

“Harry McKay is the best contested marking player in the game.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio