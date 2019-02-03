Macquarie Sports Radio
Ray Hadley calls for NRL intervention over Barry Russell exclusion

2 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Ray Hadley has called for the NRL to intervene in order to ensure Barry Russell keeps his job at Cronulla Sharks.

The Sharks CEO is on the outer at the club, reportedly being left out of a meeting where former coach Shane Flanagan’s replacement was selected.

“It is just a disgrace,” he told Breakfast.

“Because there’s now four board members gone, they’re discussing the coaching appointment of John Morris and he’s excluded from the meeting. He’s obviously on the outer.

“They’ve got no money, they’ve got an honourable man trying to run the club – Todd Greenberg should intervene today and warn the board that if they sack (the CEO), they’re going to have more problems.”

Click PLAY to hear more 

