Reality Check: Brisbane Lions premiership window still a year from opening

In 2018, the Brisbane Lions were the best of the bottom teams by far.

In 2019, they exploded from the blocks and won their first three matches in thrilling fashion, and dormant Lions fans woke from a decade long slumber and flooded through the gates of the Gabbatoir.

It’s easy to get carried away with a good news story and a resurgent AFL club in Queensland is one of the best yarns in footy, but reality bites and it’s bitten down hard twice in as many weeks.

Brisbane suffered a 62 point thrashing from a white hot Magpies outfit at the Gabba last night in front of a 34,000 strong crowd and this loss comes off the back of last weeks 47 point drubbing by the Bombers.

Esteemed AFL commentator Tony Leonard says Brisbane’s run to the top might be wishful thinking for season 2019.

“It’s still a year or two away and I just wonder whether that great win they had in the first week against the West Coast Eagles accelerated the expectation a bit,” Leonard tells David Morrow and Julian King.

“All of a sudden they’ve copped back to back 8 and 10 goal losses, so yes there is a disappointment there but I would sincerely hope the momentum can still remain and the crowds to support them,

“I still believe that Brisbane is going to be a serious player but it’s not going to be this year.”

Click PLAY to hear Tony Leonard’s take on the Lions vs Magpies: