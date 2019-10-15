Redzel trainer Peter Snowden excited for Everest title defence

Everest winning horse trainer Peter Snowden has spoken to Macquarie Sports Radio ahead of Redzel’s title defence this Saturday afternoon at Randwick Racecourse.

Speaking after Redzel drew barrier seven in Tuesday night’s draw the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Snowden spoke about the meteoric rise of NSW’s premier race event.

“The hype about this race is only getting bigger and bigger. We keep saying that each year but we’re only in its third year and it’s a race that is going to be around for a while,” Snowden said.

“It’s certainly going to be a great spectacle.”

With much emphasis being placed on the barrier that each horse gets, Snowden said the position on the track won’t matter due to the class of all the horses.

“They are twelve of the best sprinters in the land and they can make bad luck into good luck just based on their ability so I think it will be pan out fine. I’m only really worried about my horse and I think barrier seven is alright for us. We’re good enough and we’ll get our chance again,” Snowden said.

Quizzed on which horse will offer the greatest competition to his prized Redzel, Snowden offered up Greg Hickman’s Pierata as their biggest rival.

“The one I fear most is Pierata. He’s the one that never runs a bad race, he’s very genuine, he’s got a good gate and he’s probably a horse that’s really ready to peak on the day,” Snowden said.

The Everest will take place on Saturday 19th October at Randwick in race 7, with Anthony Freedman’s Santa Ana Lane the favourite to take out the world’s richest turf race.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview:

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images for The ATC )