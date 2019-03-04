Report: Andrew Bogut set to sign with Warriors

Sydney Kings star centre is set to link up with the Golden State Warriors once again.

According to a report in Yahoo Sports, the 34-year-old will re-join the Warriors until the end of the current NBA season pending a clearance letter from the Kings.

He reportedly had interest from Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but opted to return to the side he played for from 2012 to 2016.

Bogut is coming off a successful first season in the NBL, winning the league’s most valuable player and best defensive player at the recent NBL award night.

