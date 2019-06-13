Report: Chieka makes contact with Ponga in audacious cross-code bid

Wallabies coach Michael Chieka has made contact with Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga in a bid to lure him back to Rugby.

That’s according to a report in Friday’s Daily Telegraph, with Chieka confirming he personally called the 21-year old as he sets his sights on the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The report states no official offer to switch codes was made in the call and any move remains remote with Ponga still having two-and-a-half years to run on his current deal with the Knights.