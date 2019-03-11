Report: Cricket Australia prepares for Warner and Smith return

They may have left out of Australia’s ODI squad to face Pakistan but Cricket Australia are reportedly preparing for their return in the coming day.

According to The Australian, Cricket Australia are already working out how to integrate banned pair Steve Smith and David Warner back into the national team setup.

There’s just 17 days remaining until their high-profile ban expires and despite not being selected to face Pakistan, they remain eligible to play for their country in the final two ODIs of the series.

The head body are reportedly keen to speed up the process with the World Cup less than three months away.