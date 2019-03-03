Report: Multiple NBA clubs “express interest” in Andrew Bogut
Andrew Bogut could be heading back to the NBA after completing his debut season in the NBL.
Following the Sydney Kings’ 2-0 semi-final series loss to Melbourne United, reports out of the United States suggest multiple clubs are looking to sign the free agent.
Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are among “multiple contenders” for the 34-year-old centre, who won multiple honours in his inaugural season for the Kings.
