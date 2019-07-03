Nathan Cleary OUT, Mitchell Pearce IN for Origin decider

Nathan Cleary has reportedly been ruled out of the State of Origin decider, with Mitchell Pearce set to replace him in the Blues squad.

Cleary injured his ankle in Game II and was rumoured to be on track for a miraculous recovery, however that appears to have been wishful thinking.

Pearce has been one of the form players this season and has been instrumental in the Newcastle Knight’s resurgence, having one seven of the past eight games.

As of round 12, Mitchell Pearce was leading the Dally M Medal count with 15 votes, ahead of Cameron Munster on 14.

However, Pearce’s Origin record makes for grim reading. Of his 18 State of Origin appearances, he’s won only 5 games, a win rate of 28%.

#BREAKING: Mitchell Pearce IN for Origin III, Nathan Cleary OUT via @Danny_Weidler #9News — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 3, 2019



More to come.