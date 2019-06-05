Macquarie Sports Radio
Report: Socceroos set to play in 2020 Copa America

7 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

The Socceroos are reportedly set to play against some of world football’s biggest names next year.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Australia have been invited alongside Qatar to play in the 2020 Copa America.

The tournament – which pits South America’s 10 teams against each other – will be jointly hosted by Argentina and Colombia next year.

Two countries are regularly invited to complete the prestigious 12-team event.

This year’s tournament sees Qatar and Japan compete and starts next week.

Macquarie Sports Radio News
