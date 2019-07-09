Reserve day needed to find winner in first Cricket World Cup semi-final

Manchester’s weather has caused havoc overnight, washing out more than half of the first Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand.

Unlike the league phase, where four matches were completely rained out, both semi-finals and the final have reserve days, allowing the match to resume later tonight (AEDT).

The match was halted in the 47th over with New Zealand at 5-211 after they earlier won the toss and elected to bat.

After Kane Williamson was dismissed for 67, Kiwi hopes now rest with the unbeaten Ross Taylor (67*) to muster up a competitive total after India’s bowlers expertly restricted New Zealand throughout most of the first innings.

The match will resume at 7:30pm AEDT tonight.

Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images