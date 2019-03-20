REVEALED: Andrew Gaze says ‘sport saved an individual’s life’

Former Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze believes that playing sport may have just saved the life of a former teammate.

Gaze – a basketball legend says the support and relationships – which athletes have with each other are integral in helping teammates deal with the issue of mental health.

It’s an all too common issue which all came to a head this week when it was announced Fremantle recruit Jesse Hogan was battling ‘clinical anxiety’.

Gaze recalled a difficult situation from when he was competing as an elite athlete.

“Going back to my playing days, I actually think the sport saved an individual’s life, that’s how dramatic it can be,” Gaze said.

“It was through the sporting organisation and the participation in the game.

“Back then it was a little primitive as far as the help you get, but the help you get from your teammates, your coaches and also some of that those extra-curricular help that comes into a sporting organisation.

“I’m absolutely convinced it saved one of my teammates lives because of the challenges they faced growing up and the issues they were dealing with.”

For anyone that needs assistance or support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

