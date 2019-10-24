REVEALED: Chris Lynn mends relationship with Trevor Hohns

Australian short form superstar Chris Lynn has revealed he has met with Chairman of Selectors Trevor Hohns over his non-selection for Australia’s upcoming Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

It came after Lynn went on record earlier this week revealing he had not received a phone call from Australian selectors over why it wasn’t included in the national squad.

The 29-year-old has scored 291 runs at an average of 19.4 and strike rate of 131.7 in T20 Internationals, but his omission has divided a host of experts and former players due to his match-winning capabilities with the bat.

Lynn told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he just wants to get out onto the field and play some cricket.

“I’ve spoken to Trevor Hohns since, we’re grown men and we’ve sorted it out,” Lynn said.

“We’ve just got to move forward, at the end of the day everyone’s going to be a little disappointed that you’re dropped and not picked in a series, that’s how life goes.

“It’s a tough industry, we’re going to both work on what we need to work on and go from there.

“There’s no point winning a moment because no one’s going to win in that situation.

“Even just to play some cricket, it’s the longest period of time besides being injured in probably the last six or seven years that I haven’t played cricket, so I’m just itching to play.”

Lynn has made his name around the cricket world as a short form specialist – having played for a number of teams globally including the likes of the Kolkata Knight Riders while he will also turn out for the Brisbane Heat in this year’s BBL.

He will line up for the Prime Minister’s XI who take on Sri Lanka tonight at Manuka Oval.

Australia get their International Summer underway against Sri Lanka on Sunday afternoon at the Adelaide Oval with the first ball to be bowled at 2:30pm AEDT.

You can catch coverage of the match on Macquarie Sports Radio LIVE from 2pm AEDT with Darren Lehmann, Brad Hodge and Bruce Eva from the Adelaide Oval.

