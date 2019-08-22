REVEALED! NRL Grand Final entertainment locked in

American band OneRepublic will play at the NRL Grand Final this year.

The league has confirmed they’ll headline the pre-game show.

The band will perform Counting Stars alongside their other hits at ANZ Stadium on October 6.

“OneRepublic will be a fantastic way to headline our entertainment,” NRL Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

“They are known for their live performances over many years and they’ll be well suited to this fantastic show.

“They have some worldwide hits and a unique sound which will complement our Grand Final show.

“The performance will be accompanied by a spectacular light and pyrotechnics show, in keeping with our ‘It’s Anyone’s Game’ theme.”

