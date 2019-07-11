REVEALED: What Sterlo said to Mitchell Pearce after Origin win

New South Wales legend Peter Sterling has revealed that he told Mitchell Pearce how proud he was of him following the Blues State of Origin series clinching game three victory.

Sterlo embraced and congratulated Pearce on the ANZ Stadium field immediately after the Blues 26-20 win in an emotional moment for the pair.

Before last night, Pearce last played in a sky blue jersey in 2017 and was often made the scapegoat for the Blues struggles throughout Queensland’s decade of dominance.

Sterling told Halftime he was extremely proud of Pearce’s efforts after having to unfairly shoulder a lot of the blame for several of his team’s losses before returning to the Origin fold.

“I just told him how proud I was,” Sterling said.

“I got close to Mitchell in 2017 when I was part of the selection process. When we didn’t win the series with three minutes to go in game two, I was absolutely gutted for everybody especially for Mitchell.

“He’d had a difficult Origin career without a lot of success and he’s worn a lot of the blame totally unfairly.

“I just told him how proud and I couldn’t be happier for him and to enjoy it.

“It’s been a long time coming but great things aren’t easy.

“Sometimes you have to wait a long time for great things and he’s had to do both so I was wrapped, I was wrapped for all of them but especially Mitchell.”

The 30-year-old had a one try-assist, two line-break assists and had a hand in James Tedesco’s match-winning try in last night’s win.

Pearce has been one of the form players of this year’s season for Newcastle leading the Dally M Medal after round 12 with 15 points, before voting went behind closed doors.

He has now played in 19 Origins for the Blues.

Image credit: Nine’s Wide World of Sports.