REVEALED: Why Rhyse Martin has struggled to cement starting spot

Canterbury Bulldogs forward Rhyse Martin has revealed consistency has been the issue which has seen him battle to keep his spot in the starting side this season.

Martin burst onto the scene at the back end of the 2018 season and proved to be one of the club’s best on the back of his work rate through the middle and lethal goal-kicking ability.

But 2019 hasn’t quite been as kind for Martin who has battled to keep his starting spot at lock after spending time on the bench as well as in Reserve Grade.

It led to speculation Martin could move clubs before his contract ends with St George Illawarra thought to be a contender, however the 26-year-old says he knows what he needs to do to improve.

“I think just for me to be a bit more consistent,” Martin said.

“Especially defensively, I think I can be a lot better in periods of the game.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard at my game and making sure that I’m competing for the whole 80 minutes.

“It’ll sort itself out, I’ve got all the trust in my manager and he just keeps telling me that he’s sorting it out.

“I’ve just got to focus on playing well for the club and trying to get a win there and obviously the more games we win there the easier and more help it’s going to be later on.

“So I’ve just got to have faith in him and make sure that I’m doing my best for the Bulldogs.”

The Bulldogs are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just three wins this season leading to increased pressure on coach Dean Pay who signed a contract extension earlier this season.

Martin has played 25 career First Grade games scored four tries on top of kicking 49 goals for the Bulldogs.

Canterbury host Cronulla on Sunday afternoon at ANZ Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.