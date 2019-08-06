Richmond legend says AFLX experiment ending was inevitable

Richmond great Matthew Richardson says the AFL should look to invest money elsewhere after bringing an end to their two-year AFLX experiment.

The league announced on Tuesday the abbreviated form of the game – which has been played during pre-season for the past two years – will be shelved for 2020.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Richardson said it was inevitable the controversial format wouldn’t continue.

“It was always going to end this way for AFLX,” he said.

“Put the money into something else, put it into the new women’s teams and community footy.

“I get why they did it, maybe for an American market or somewhere in Asia.

“But it was ridiculous that our pro players were playing it a few weeks out from round one.”

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Media