AFL bans Richmond Tigers member over racial abuse

The Richmond Tigers have suspended one of their members and the person person responsible for racially abusing West Coast Eagles player Liam Ryan on social media.

In a statement, the club says they have immediately suspended the person’s membership for two years, revoking all of their member rights.

“Racial vilification has no place in our game, and no place in our society, and the Club will continue to take strong measures to ensure there is zero tolerance to this behaviour.”

The West Coast Eagles are using this latest vile attack, in which one of their own was targeted, as an opportunity to educate the community and bring about change in behaviour. A video released online by the club is sweeping across social media and attracting a flood of support.

We’re taking a stand against racism. We need your support. Learn, share and start a conversation. More: https://t.co/ictFarfiEC #whenwillitend pic.twitter.com/qaQSBPPRJR — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) March 26, 2019

The Richmond member’s suspension comes after the AFL Integrity Unit concluded their investigation into the matter. In a statement, the AFL state the person responsible for the racist online comments directed towards Liam Ryan will be required to take part in an Aboriginal cultural awareness and education program before their membership suspension is lifted in March 2021.