Ricky Ponting gets coaching call up

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has been appointed as Australia’s Assistant Coach for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ponting is a 375 game ODI veteran who played in five cricket world cups and won two of them.

The announcement comes in the same week as Australia’s bowling coach David Saker was sacked, and not long after the resignation of long serving selector Greg Chappell.

Ponting will work closely with the ODI batting group while existing batting coach Graeme Hick focuses on the Ashes series.

Coach Justin Langer could no doubt use the help as Australia’s recent ODI record is miserable, winning just three games from 16 starts.

Langer says he is thrilled with Ponting’s appointment.

“Ricky knows what’s required to win World Cups, and I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title.”

“Ricky and I have worked together with the Australian Men’s Team in the past, he is an extremely driven coach who is fully invested in the players development and improving Australian cricket.”

“He has an impressive understanding of the game, he knows what’s required to prepare and perform at the elite level, and we can’t wait for him to get started working with the squad.”

Ponting is equally as excited with the gig and is prepared to roll up his sleeves to help in whatever way he can.

“I’ve enjoyed my previous short-term roles with the ODI and T20 Teams but World Cups take on a whole different meaning for me.” Ponting said.

“I have enormous confidence in the players available to the selectors and know we will be as tough to beat as any team, in this year’s World Cup.”