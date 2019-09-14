Ricky Stuart calls on experience as key to storming Melbourne 

It’s been 3 years since the Canberra Raiders have played footy in September and this evening they’re hoping history won’t repeat itself when they lock horns with the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park.

Back in 2016 Ricky Stuart was in the midst of his first season in the Nation’s Capital when his side were bundled out of the NRL finals series by the Melbourne Storm in a preliminary finals nail biter, going down 14-12.

The Raiders head coach joined Trent Nikolic and Richard Callendar on Macquarie Sports Radio to preview his sides upcoming clash with the Storm saying the big difference from this Raiders squad and those of the past is experience, and the ability to learn from their mistakes.

“We’ve got a number of games under our belts… the boys are getting a little bit older. The last few years there’s been a bit of resolve around the team, facing adversity. You know, we’ve lost games that we should have won. And the big thing is that we’ve actually learnt from those games we should have won”

Although the Raiders finished 4th on the table this season, they’re coming into this clash with the Storm having dropped 3 of their last 5. When asked what his side needed to do tonight Stuart put it down to starting well and competing for the full 80 minutes.

“The last couple of weeks we haven’t started the way we wanted to and you know, the standards we set ourselves off the field, we need to reach those standards”

“We can’t have a bad player. These are the type of games that are won by everybody doing their job, we don’t want any superstars. Just no bad players.”

I think it’s safe to say we’re in for a mammoth clash this evening.

Catch it all live from 5:40pm on:

2GB 873 in Sydney

4BC 1118 in Brisbane

Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 in Melbourne

Macquarie Sports Radio DAB+ in Perth

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Download the podcast here.