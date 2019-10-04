Ricky Stuart sees ‘massive advantage’ in Roosters side

Ricky Stuart has been there as a player and as a coach, a beloved member of the Canberra community has the weight of the capital on his shoulders as he looks to bring NRL’s biggest prize home.

“I know the players have got a lot of belief,” states Stuart with Phil Gould.

Having one of the younger squads in the league the difference in finals experience is one area that most people have singled out as the defining factor and that the Raiders would lose themselves with the extra commitments that Grand Final weekend brings.

“That is a massive advantage, having that experience at this level,” shares Stuart talking on the Roosters finals experience.

Stuart believes that his sides friendship and closeness as a group will be the factor that will not let them be sidetracked by the added attention.

“It’s not a fake friendship. they’re probably the closest team I’ve coached,

“I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve kept grounded,” explains Stuart.

The Raiders will play in their first Grand Final in 25 years against the Roosters who look to go back to back.

Image: Mark Evans / Stringer

