Riddell applauds NRL ahead of Burgess meeting

Former player Mark Riddell has applauded the way NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has handled Sam Burgess’ controversial comments on the judiciary.

Burgess earlier called the judiciary a “kangaroo court” after last week serving a one-match suspension for hair pulling.

He’s now been summoned by Todd Greenberg to explain his comments.

Riddell said it would be a good opportunity for Burgess to explain the thought process behind his remarks and come out of the meeting with a better understanding of the league’s judicial system.

“Listening to Todd’s comments, I think he’s handled the situation really well,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think Sam, who is one of our most senior players in the game, he gets an opportunity to talk to Todd next week.

“I’m sure they’ll talk about the whole system and how Sam’s handled the situation and then everyone can move on from there.

“We’ve got to look at how the AFL are handling their minor indiscretions with fines and going from there.

“Jared Waerea-Hargreaves would’ve played this week and Sam Burgess would’ve played last week and we wouldn’t be having any of this drama.”

