Riddell calls for Ash Taylor to be dropped after narrow Titans loss

Former Eels and Dragons player Mark Riddell has called for Titans kicker Ash Taylor to be dropped.

The comments come after he declined to take the potentially match-winning kick for the Titans against the Cowboys in their low-scoring loss.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio he believes head coach Garth Brennan has lost patience with the 24-year-old.

“He needs to be dropped,” he said.

“Garth Brennan has cuddled him all season to get the best out of him but listening to his press conference last night, I think he might have had enough.

Riddell lamented the Titans’ missed opportunities in their narrow loss to the Cowboys yesterday.

“They had so much football in the second half and they should have won that game,” he said.

“They created the opportunities but they just couldn’t ice it.

“If you’re a goal kicker and you want to put your hand up as a goal kicker, you put your hand up for those big occasions because that’s what you dream of.

“I found it really weird that Ash Taylor didn’t take the kick – if you’re the kicker, you go out there and do your best.

