Riddell calls for Broncos to axe big name after disaster finals exit

Former NRL player Mark Riddell has floated the idea of Brisbane Broncos axing captain Darius Boyd.

Following the side’s 58-0 loss to Parramatta in Sunday’s elimination final, the pressure is already rising on new coach Anthony Seibold.

And Riddell urging the Broncos to look at changing Darius Boyd’s role or sensationally consider moving the 32-year-old captain on.

“They need to do something with Darius,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I know there’s suggestions about him play centre next but they need to work out something in the background – whether it’s paying him out or something else.

“I think they’ve got to move on from him at the end of this season but I want him to get his money, that’s the club’s problem that they signed him for two more years.

“It’s this six, seven and one that’s an issue for me – they’ve got young Tom Dearden and they’re putting all their faith on him but he’s only played a couple of NRL games.

“For me, maybe they need to bite the bullet and let one or two of those big forwards go.”

