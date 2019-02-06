Riddell doesn’t think Napa incident deserves suspension

Mark Riddell has questioned whether Bulldogs prop Dylan Napa deserved to be suspended following his leaked lewd video.

The tape, which was filmed six years ago, was released over the summer and Napa faced the media for the first time since the incident yesterday.

But Riddell said while Napa probably shouldn’t have held the press conference, the incident didn’t warrant a sanction.

“Even though he had that poor press conference, I don’t think it should be used against him,” he said.

“These videos were from six years ago and I can’t get my head around someone being suspended from the game for something that happened so long ago.

“And then we have other instances where players aren’t suspended for criminal acts.

“That’s what I don’t understand.”

