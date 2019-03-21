Riddell doesn’t want sweeping Dragons changes after winless start

Dragons legend Mark Riddell isn’t worried by his former side’s poor start to the season.

St George went down 18-34 to South Sydney on Thursday night and remain winless after two games.

But Riddell called for calm, telling Macquarie Sports Radio the absence of key players made it difficult for them to sustain a good performance over 80 minutes.

“For Dragons fans, there’s plenty of hope,” he said.

“I disagree with everyone saying the spine of the side needs to be changed.

“We’re two rounds in, give it time.

“Dragons fans needs to be patient around their combinations, as the season goes on they’ll improve.”

