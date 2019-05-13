Riddell: Eels wouldn’t be proud of Gutherson contract standoff

Former Parramatta Eels player Mark Riddell says his old side wouldn’t be happy how the contract standoff with captain Clint Gutherson’s has been received.

The 24-year-old fullback still hasn’t signed the three-year deal on the table worth nearly $2 million dollars.

The Eels are preparing to withdraw the offer if he isn’t signed by Tuesday as they look towards planning for the 2020 season.

But despite pressure ramping up on the under-fire club, Riddell said the Eels were doing the right thing by standing firm.

“People might shoot me down but I think (the current contract offer) is a good deal,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Clint Gutherson has been able to sign with anyone since November last year, if there were clubs that really wanted they wouldn’t already offered him something and negotiated with him.

“The offer is there for him, he should just sign the deal.”

