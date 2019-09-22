Riddell endorses Trbojevic sin bin call

Former NRL player Mark Riddell says the referees got it right sending off Jake Trbojevic in the dying stages of Friday night’s final.

Referee Gerard Sutton sent Trbojevic to the bin with 13 minutes left in their semi-final loss to South Sydney.

Referees boss Graham Annesley endorsed the call and Riddell agreed, saying the call was in line with the rules.

“I don’t have a problem with how it was officiated,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“But there’s a part of me that goes ‘does it warrant 10 (minutes) in the bin’.

“I’ve got no problem with how it was officiated or the referee sending him to the sin bin but part of me says ‘oh really’.

“A lot of former players are up in arms about it and I can understand it but then we’ve got to change the interpretations the referees are refereeing by to then have that ability to change the way the referee adjudicates on an incident.

“They’ve done the right thing.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)