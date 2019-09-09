Riddell floates alternative to Burgess hair pull ban

Former NRL player Mark Riddell is questioning why Sam Burgess won’t be able to play in week one of the finals due to a hair pull.

Burgess will miss the Rabbitohs’ opening-round finals clash after pleading guilty to the hair of pleading guilty to Roosters player Billy Smith.

Riddell floated the idea of a threshold, where only certain incidents would accumulate into a match suspension.

“It’s not the biggest incident in the world,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“With our system at the moment, the more and more you have indiscretions the more is goes against you and then you can’t no longer be given fines.

“Maybe there needs to be a threshold on what incidences keep getting loaded and what incidences we keep fining players.

“The grading system that we’ve got, it’s not working.”

(Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)